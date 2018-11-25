-$0.04 EPS Expected for Arco Platform Ltd (ARCE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) will post ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Arco Platform’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Arco Platform will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arco Platform.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARCE shares. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Arco Platform in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Arco Platform in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arco Platform in a research note on Sunday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Arco Platform in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ ARCE traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $24.49. 15,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,317. Arco Platform has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $25.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Arco Platform during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Arco Platform during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Arco Platform during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arco Platform during the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

