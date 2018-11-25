$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) will announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.47. RLJ Lodging Trust posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank set a $22.00 price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $19.77. 363,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,846. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $23.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,984,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,211,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,671,000 after buying an additional 413,649 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,124,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,836,000 after buying an additional 376,600 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,269,000. Finally, Caerus Investors LLC boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caerus Investors LLC now owns 963,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,245,000 after buying an additional 326,160 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 154 hotels with approximately 30,000 rooms located in 26 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

