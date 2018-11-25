$0.49 EPS Expected for Mesa Air Group Inc (MESA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) will post $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $171.74 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MESA. Imperial Capital began coverage on Mesa Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Mesa Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Mesa Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Mesa Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Mesa Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

In other Mesa Air Group news, Director Ellen N. Artist sold 12,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $141,006.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael L. Ferverda sold 9,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $105,718.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 479,701 shares of company stock worth $5,353,463 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axar Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,686,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,935,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,679,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,431,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,189,000. 35.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MESA opened at $13.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Mesa Air Group has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $16.41.

Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 145 aircraft with approximately 610 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Bahamas, and Cuba.

