-$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.65) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Apellis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($1.85). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($1.97). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.05.

APLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $53.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

In other news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment purchased 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $2,567,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 15,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $296,273.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 186.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 72,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 574,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,221,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 285.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 14.90, a quick ratio of 14.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $32.00.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 to treat geographic atrophy, wet age-related macular degeneration, paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, autoimmune hemolytic anemia, and nephrology.

Featured Story: What are CEFs?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.