$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Korn/Ferry International (KFY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Korn/Ferry International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Korn/Ferry International reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Korn/Ferry International will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Korn/Ferry International.

Get Korn/Ferry International alerts:

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $465.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.24 million. Korn/Ferry International had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 3.51%. Korn/Ferry International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on KFY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korn/Ferry International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Korn/Ferry International in a report on Friday, August 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Korn/Ferry International from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Korn/Ferry International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

KFY traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.07. 113,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,208. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.14. Korn/Ferry International has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $68.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFY. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Korn/Ferry International during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in Korn/Ferry International by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Korn/Ferry International during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Korn/Ferry International during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Korn/Ferry International by 205.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Korn/Ferry International

Korn/Ferry International, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Read More: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Korn/Ferry International (KFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Korn/Ferry International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn/Ferry International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.