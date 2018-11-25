$1.10 Million in Sales Expected for Lithium Americas Corp (LAC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) will post $1.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lithium Americas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.30 million and the lowest is $900,000.00. Lithium Americas reported sales of $450,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will report full year sales of $4.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 million to $4.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.80 million, with estimates ranging from $3.40 million to $7.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lithium Americas.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Lithium Americas had a negative net margin of 639.66% and a negative return on equity of 24.13%.

Several analysts recently commented on LAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Monday, October 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of LAC stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.81. 27,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,137. The company has a market capitalization of $337.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 8.57. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $10.95.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,946,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,072,000. 8.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and the Lithium Nevada Project covering approximately 15,233 hectares of area located in northwestern Nevada.

