$126.54 Million in Sales Expected for Landec Co. (LNDC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) to post sales of $126.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Landec’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $126.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $126.61 million. Landec posted sales of $136.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Landec will report full-year sales of $552.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $551.30 million to $555.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $586.59 million, with estimates ranging from $578.68 million to $594.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.94 million. Landec had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LNDC. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Landec in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Landec in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Landec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Landec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of LNDC opened at $14.87 on Friday. Landec has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $15.60. The company has a market cap of $402.36 million, a P/E ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Landec during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Landec in the second quarter worth approximately $295,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Landec by 55.0% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,709 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Landec by 30.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Landec by 18.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

