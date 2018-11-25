170,000 Shares in Viewray Inc (VRAY) Acquired by Granite Point Capital Management L.P.

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned 0.23% of Viewray as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Viewray by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Viewray by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 86,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 46,036 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Viewray during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Viewray during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd raised its holdings in Viewray by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 16,471,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,170,000 after buying an additional 2,702,702 shares during the period.

In other news, COO Shahriar Matin bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $161,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun bought 2,702,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $24,999,993.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,787,702 shares of company stock valued at $25,549,944 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 43.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRAY opened at $6.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $641.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.17. Viewray Inc has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.77 million. Viewray had a negative return on equity of 105.63% and a negative net margin of 105.09%. Viewray’s revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viewray Inc will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on VRAY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Viewray from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Viewray in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Viewray in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Viewray in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Viewray presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

