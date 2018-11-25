$175.98 Million in Sales Expected for Varex Imaging Corp (VREX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) will post $175.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $175.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $176.40 million. Varex Imaging reported sales of $176.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full-year sales of $763.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $760.10 million to $767.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $780.41 million, with estimates ranging from $770.70 million to $790.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $204.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varex Imaging from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Thursday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered Varex Imaging from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,812,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,276,000 after acquiring an additional 86,869 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 2,729.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 13,049 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,096,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 77,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VREX traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.59. 79,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,700. Varex Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $43.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.72 million, a PE ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital flat panel image detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

