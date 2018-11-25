1st Tr EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I (TDIV) Holdings Raised by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I (BMV:TDIV) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I by 186.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I by 1,584.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I in the third quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I in the third quarter worth about $278,000.
1st Tr EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I has a twelve month low of $30.93 and a twelve month high of $38.44.
