236,000 Shares in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) Purchased by Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 236,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MUFG opened at $5.47 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $5.43 and a twelve month high of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $72.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MUFG shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

