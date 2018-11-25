28,719 Shares in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) Purchased by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,041,000. RFG Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 12,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 17.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIRI opened at $6.06 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $5.17 and a 1-year high of $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $0.0121 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

SIRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Sirius XM from $8.00 to $9.15 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Sirius XM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.82.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music plus sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather programs, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop to country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

