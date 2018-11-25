3,450 Shares in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ) Purchased by Clear Perspective Advisors LLC

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth $2,089,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth $642,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 33.9% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 244.3% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 780,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,179,000 after acquiring an additional 553,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 108.8% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 29,981 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $54.08 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.99 and a fifty-two week high of $64.71.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

