$369.83 Million in Sales Expected for Dropbox Inc (DBX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) will report $369.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dropbox’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $374.19 million and the lowest is $368.43 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $360.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.74 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 158.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DBX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.93.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Dropbox has a fifty-two week low of $19.54 and a fifty-two week high of $43.50.

In other news, insider Quentin Clark sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $379,151.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Bart Volkmer sold 4,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $90,363.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,698 shares of company stock valued at $5,639,536 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DBX. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $835,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc in October 2009. Dropbox Inc has strategic partnership with Zoom Video Communications, Inc Dropbox Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

