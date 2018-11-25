3M Co (MMM) Shares Bought by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises 1.5% of Wade G W & Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $14,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.8% in the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 12.0% in the third quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 2,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 8.2% in the second quarter. REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $195.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $251.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.16.

In related news, Director Gregory R. Page acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $184.50 per share, for a total transaction of $184,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $276,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $274,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $196.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.18. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $181.98 and a twelve month high of $259.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. 3M had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 54.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.32%.

3M declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the conglomerate to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

