453,482 Shares in Nice Ltd (NICE) Acquired by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 453,482 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,910,000. Nice makes up about 2.7% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned 0.74% of Nice at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. FMR LLC bought a new position in Nice in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,560,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Nice by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,036,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,596,000 after acquiring an additional 195,424 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Nice by 621.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 210,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,827,000 after acquiring an additional 181,167 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nice by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 486,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,738,000 after acquiring an additional 174,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Nice by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 628,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,231,000 after acquiring an additional 135,530 shares in the last quarter. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nice alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on NICE. Zacks Investment Research raised Nice from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. BidaskClub cut Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Nice to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush began coverage on Nice in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nice from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nice has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $110.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 47.84, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Nice Ltd has a 1-year low of $84.49 and a 1-year high of $119.83.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $356.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.67 million. Nice had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 9.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nice Ltd will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/453482-shares-in-nice-ltd-nice-acquired-by-altshuler-shaham-ltd.html.

About Nice

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Customer Engagement and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and delivered in the cloud, as well as on premise.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.