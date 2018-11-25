4,757 Shares in Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Acquired by Gifford Fong Associates

Gifford Fong Associates bought a new position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,757 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,000. Alphabet comprises 1.8% of Gifford Fong Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 25.9% in the second quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Alphabet by 24.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 111,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $123,885,000 after purchasing an additional 21,879 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 28.5% during the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 14,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Signature Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 8.0% during the second quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director L John Doerr sold 11,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,049.76, for a total transaction of $12,500,542.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.35, for a total value of $10,383,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,903.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,267 shares of company stock valued at $99,725,538 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,301.81.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,023.88 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $980.64 and a 12 month high of $1,273.89. The company has a market cap of $712.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $2.65. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

