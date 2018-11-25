50,051 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 827.4% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 205.6% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

OKE opened at $59.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $71.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. ONEOK had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were given a $0.855 dividend. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 194.32%.

OKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.31.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

