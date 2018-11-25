5,722 Shares in PROS Holdings, Inc. (PRO) Purchased by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,722 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the second quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of PROS by 18.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of PROS in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of PROS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

In related news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total transaction of $322,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,024,201.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,026,100. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRO stock opened at $30.64 on Friday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.67 and a 52 week high of $41.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $49.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.94 million. On average, analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROS Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc, a cloud software company, provides solutions for companies to price, configure, and sell their products and services to their customers. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and e-commerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that deliver insight into pricing practices and provides pricing recommendations, as well as enhances control over pricing execution.

