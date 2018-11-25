7,086 Shares in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH) Acquired by Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WH. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WH opened at $47.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $43.54 and a 12-month high of $66.95.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $604.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.42 million. The company’s revenue was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

In other news, insider Stephen P. Holmes sold 20,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $937,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen P. Holmes sold 50,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $2,362,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $4,692,700 over the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Oppenheimer set a $69.00 target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.29.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

