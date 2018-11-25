$8.54 Billion in Sales Expected for Macy’s Inc (M) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) will announce sales of $8.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Macy’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.51 billion and the highest is $8.58 billion. Macy’s posted sales of $8.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full year sales of $24.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.75 billion to $25.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $24.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.09 billion to $25.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Macy’s.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 6.72%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on M. Standpoint Research lowered Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Macy’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised Macy’s from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $39.00 price objective on Macy’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.91.

Shares of M traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.01. 4,105,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,111,221. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.62. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

In related news, Director William H. Lenehan purchased 3,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.74 per share, with a total value of $100,107.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,932.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider C Elisa D. Garcia sold 4,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total transaction of $165,913.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,562.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,312 shares of company stock valued at $7,817,972 in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the second quarter worth about $902,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $481,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Macy’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Macy’s by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Macy’s by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 67,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 4, 2018, it operated approximately 690 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's brands; 160 specialty stores under the Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, and Macy's Backstage brands in the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico; and Websites, including macys.com, bloomingdales.com, and bluemercury.com.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Macy’s (M)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.