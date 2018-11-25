$800,000.00 in Sales Expected for Immune Design Corp (IMDZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Immune Design Corp (NASDAQ:IMDZ) will post $800,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Immune Design’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $570,000.00 and the highest is $1.03 million. Immune Design posted sales of $490,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Immune Design will report full-year sales of $3.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 million to $6.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.88 million, with estimates ranging from $2.20 million to $16.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Immune Design.

Immune Design (NASDAQ:IMDZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. Immune Design had a negative return on equity of 43.44% and a negative net margin of 2,409.84%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IMDZ. HC Wainwright began coverage on Immune Design in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Immune Design from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Immune Design in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Leerink Swann downgraded Immune Design from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immune Design presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMDZ traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.41. 156,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,357. The company has a market capitalization of $67.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.54. Immune Design has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMDZ. Nexthera Capital LP acquired a new position in Immune Design in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immune Design during the second quarter worth about $176,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immune Design during the second quarter worth about $192,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Immune Design by 231.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 32,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Immune Design by 59.2% during the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 58,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. 49.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immune Design Corp., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the research and development of in vivo treatments for cancer. The company primarily develops oncology product candidates based on its ZVex and GLAAS discovery platforms. Its lead products include CMB305, a cancer vaccine targeting the NY-ESO-1 tumor antigen, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with synovial and MRCL sarcoma as a monotherapy; and G100, an antigen agnostic intratumoral product candidate as a monotherapy and combination therapy for the treatment of patients with follicular non-Hodgkin Lymphoma.

