$826.05 Million in Sales Expected for Goldcorp Inc. (GG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) will report $826.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Goldcorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $828.01 million and the lowest is $824.08 million. Goldcorp posted sales of $853.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Goldcorp will report full-year sales of $3.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $4.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Goldcorp.

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.46 million. Goldcorp had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 2.47%.

GG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Goldcorp in a research report on Monday, September 10th. HSBC upgraded Goldcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Citigroup downgraded Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Goldcorp in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goldcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Goldcorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,690,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,647,000 after buying an additional 669,533 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Goldcorp during the third quarter worth approximately $744,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Goldcorp by 10.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 65,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Goldcorp by 52.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,621,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,142,000 after buying an additional 3,308,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Goldcorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,559,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,905,000 after buying an additional 89,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GG stock opened at $9.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Goldcorp has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $15.55.

Goldcorp Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

