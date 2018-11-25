AB-Chain RTB (RTB) Hits Market Capitalization of $224,061.00

AB-Chain RTB (CURRENCY:RTB) traded down 16% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. During the last week, AB-Chain RTB has traded 31% lower against the dollar. One AB-Chain RTB token can currently be purchased for about $0.0198 or 0.00000525 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Livecoin. AB-Chain RTB has a total market cap of $224,061.00 and approximately $1,231.00 worth of AB-Chain RTB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00008997 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00025707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00124243 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00188896 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $311.69 or 0.08246837 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027020 BTC.

About AB-Chain RTB

AB-Chain RTB launched on February 12th, 2018. AB-Chain RTB’s total supply is 27,857,813 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,301,455 tokens. AB-Chain RTB’s official message board is medium.com/ab-chain. AB-Chain RTB’s official website is ab-chain.com. AB-Chain RTB’s official Twitter account is @AB_CHAIN.

Buying and Selling AB-Chain RTB

AB-Chain RTB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AB-Chain RTB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AB-Chain RTB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AB-Chain RTB using one of the exchanges listed above.

