Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stake Lessened by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,901 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 10,868 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $16,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $103,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $104,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $119,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 72.0% in the second quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 2,098 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1,069.5% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 4,374 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT opened at $68.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $119.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $54.32 and a 52 week high of $74.15.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 16.05%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.22.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jaime Contreras sold 64,268 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $4,295,673.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,481.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew H. Lane sold 9,097 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $610,499.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,505.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,297 shares of company stock valued at $14,018,743 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

