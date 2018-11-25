AC3 (AC3) Price Down 38.8% Over Last Week

AC3 (CURRENCY:AC3) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. AC3 has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and $12,746.00 worth of AC3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AC3 has traded down 38.8% against the US dollar. One AC3 coin can currently be bought for $0.0187 or 0.00000506 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Bibox, Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000137 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000206 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000035 BTC.

AC3 Coin Profile

AC3 (AC3) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. AC3’s total supply is 80,285,808 coins and its circulating supply is 68,909,500 coins. The official message board for AC3 is medium.com/@AC3network. The Reddit community for AC3 is /r/ac3_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AC3’s official Twitter account is @ac3_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AC3 is ac3.io.

Buying and Selling AC3

AC3 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Bibox, BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AC3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AC3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AC3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

