Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,946 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Acadia Healthcare worth $16,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,954,000 after buying an additional 9,548 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $625,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACHC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho set a $37.00 price objective on Acadia Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.73.

Shares of ACHC opened at $31.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a 52-week low of $28.02 and a 52-week high of $45.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.22.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.09). Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $760.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 41,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,883,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,585. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities. The company operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, which offer evaluation and crisis stabilization of patients with severe psychiatric diagnoses; specialty treatment facilities, including residential recovery facilities, eating disorder facilities, and comprehensive treatment centers that provide continuum care for adults with addictive disorders and co-occurring mental disorders; and residential treatment centers, which treat patients with behavioral disorders in a non-hospital setting, including outdoor programs.

