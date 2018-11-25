Aces (ACES) Reaches One Day Volume of $23.00

Aces (CURRENCY:ACES) traded down 16.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 25th. One Aces coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aces has traded 29.9% lower against the dollar. Aces has a market cap of $0.00 and $23.00 worth of Aces was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00027062 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00017663 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000034 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003859 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00028157 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00158075 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00008631 BTC.

Aces Coin Profile

ACES is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Aces’ official Twitter account is @CoinAces and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aces Coin Trading

Aces can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aces directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aces should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aces using one of the exchanges listed above.

