Admiral Group (ADM) PT Raised to GBX 2,009

Admiral Group (LON:ADM) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,997 ($26.09) to GBX 2,009 ($26.25) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,073 ($27.09) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 2,145 ($28.03) price target (up from GBX 2,000 ($26.13)) on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($26.79) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,075 ($27.11) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Admiral Group currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,950.90 ($25.49).

Shares of ADM opened at GBX 2,012 ($26.29) on Friday. Admiral Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,766 ($23.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,184 ($28.54).

In other news, insider Geraint Jones sold 32,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,044 ($26.71), for a total value of £660,212 ($862,683.91).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Car Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

