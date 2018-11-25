AdShares (ADST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $947,179.00

AdShares (CURRENCY:ADST) traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. AdShares has a market cap of $947,179.00 and $1,968.00 worth of AdShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AdShares has traded down 40.7% against the US dollar. One AdShares token can currently be purchased for about $0.0489 or 0.00001261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AdShares alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009099 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00025376 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00125561 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00190180 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.20 or 0.08081633 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009217 BTC.

AdShares Token Profile

AdShares was first traded on July 7th, 2017. AdShares’ total supply is 19,379,103 tokens. The Reddit community for AdShares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AdShares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. AdShares’ official website is adshares.net.

Buying and Selling AdShares

AdShares can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AdShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.