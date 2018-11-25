Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS) Receives $31.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

Several research firms recently commented on WMS. Barclays raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday, November 16th.

NYSE WMS traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.03. 59,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,576. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $406.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.03 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 6.20%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 39.51%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll bought 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.08 per share, for a total transaction of $45,120,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 745,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,426,324.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,493,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,959,000 after purchasing an additional 206,839 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 21.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,416,000 after purchasing an additional 71,056 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 28.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 16.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 127,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 18,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter valued at $538,000. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

