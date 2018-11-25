AGCO (AGCO) Given “Buy” Rating at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their buy rating on shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

AGCO has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded AGCO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of AGCO in a research note on Monday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AGCO from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AGCO from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AGCO from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.64.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $57.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. AGCO has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $75.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.78.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

In related news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $117,244.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 84,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,984.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in AGCO by 1,586.6% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

