AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 141,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,305 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGNC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 6,645.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AGNC shares. BidaskClub raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $17.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.26 and a 1 year high of $20.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.10.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 125.99%. The business had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a nov 18 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.80%.

In related news, Director Larry K. Harvey bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.74 per share, with a total value of $70,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Morris A. Davis sold 6,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $129,958.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

