Alambic Investment Management L.P. Grows Stake in Arconic Inc (ARNC)

Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Arconic were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Arconic by 460.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,247,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arconic by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,321,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $600,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,480 shares during the period. AXA increased its position in shares of Arconic by 258.3% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 848,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,673,000 after purchasing an additional 611,600 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Arconic by 126.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 970,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,506,000 after acquiring an additional 542,252 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arconic by 1,697.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 446,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 421,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC opened at $20.50 on Friday. Arconic Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arconic Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. Arconic’s payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ARNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $25.00 price target on Arconic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Arconic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Arconic in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 price target on Arconic and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals of aluminum, titanium, and nickel worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts, as well as various forged, extruded, and machined metal products.

