Alambic Investment Management L.P. Has $768,000 Position in Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA)

Alambic Investment Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 81.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,353 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 223,643 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Vera Bradley worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Vera Bradley by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, September 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Vera Bradley from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Vera Bradley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of Vera Bradley stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $17.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.28 million, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.48.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 5th. The textile maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $113.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vera Bradley news, Director Patricia R. Miller sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $6,016,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,017,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,385,275.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Michael C. Ray sold 2,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $40,515.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,218.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,203,889 shares of company stock valued at $18,019,941 in the last ninety days. 30.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: “Alambic Investment Management L.P. Has $768,000 Position in Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/alambic-investment-management-l-p-has-768000-position-in-vera-bradley-inc-vra.html.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.