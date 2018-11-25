Alambic Investment Management L.P. Sells 53,643 Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (VIVO)

Alambic Investment Management L.P. decreased its position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,643 shares during the quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 272,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Lawrence Baldini sold 35,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $681,310.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,663.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

VIVO opened at $18.34 on Friday. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $777.53 million, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.54.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $213.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Meridian Bioscience’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.57%.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and viral diseases, respiratory and parasitic infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

