Alambic Investment Management L.P. Trims Holdings in Data I/O Co. (DAIO)

Alambic Investment Management L.P. lowered its position in Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) by 34.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 65,870 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Data I/O were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAIO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Data I/O by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 84,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Data I/O in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Data I/O in the 3rd quarter valued at $508,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Data I/O by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 429,209 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 48,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Data I/O during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Data I/O alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Data I/O from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

Shares of DAIO opened at $4.79 on Friday. Data I/O Co. has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The company has a market cap of $40.30 million, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.53 million for the quarter. Data I/O had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 8.68%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/alambic-investment-management-l-p-trims-holdings-in-data-i-o-co-daio.html.

Data I/O Profile

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs. The company provides PSV handlers off-line automated programming systems; and RoadRunner and RoadRunner3 series handlers, an in-line automated programming systems.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Data I/O Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data I/O and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.