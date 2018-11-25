Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Holdings Raised by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.0% of Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vista Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Signature Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% in the second quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 117.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,866 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 169.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 208,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $232,744,000 after buying an additional 131,237 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,414,000. 33.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,301.81.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,023.88 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $980.64 and a 12 month high of $1,273.89. The firm has a market cap of $712.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.41 by $2.65. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.35, for a total transaction of $10,383,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519 shares in the company, valued at $538,903.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director L John Doerr sold 11,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,049.76, for a total transaction of $12,500,542.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,267 shares of company stock valued at $99,725,538 in the last 90 days. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Holdings Raised by Tiedemann Advisors LLC” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/alphabet-inc-goog-holdings-raised-by-tiedemann-advisors-llc.html.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.