Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Purchases 3,300 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,933 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 2,098 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, insider Jared Watkin sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $4,615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,133,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jaime Contreras sold 64,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $4,295,673.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,481.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,297 shares of company stock valued at $14,018,743. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT opened at $68.11 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $54.32 and a 12-month high of $74.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.80%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.22.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

