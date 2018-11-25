Altshuler Shaham Ltd Buys Shares of 133,440 iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 133,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,110,000. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 558,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,840,000 after buying an additional 35,016 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 85,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after buying an additional 16,016 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,376,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 53,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Finally, Fis Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fis Group Inc. now owns 249,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,024,000 after buying an additional 13,703 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EWY opened at $58.61 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $56.34 and a 1-year high of $79.07.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

