American Assets Trust, Inc (AAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st.

NYSE AAT traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $39.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,562. American Assets Trust has a twelve month low of $30.62 and a twelve month high of $40.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.19.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.28). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $82.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.33 million. As a group, research analysts predict that American Assets Trust will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 33,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,323,014.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 13,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.08 per share, for a total transaction of $508,118.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 84,838 shares of company stock worth $3,327,105. Corporate insiders own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,231,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 277.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 10,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

