American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (AXL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Equities analysts expect American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to report $1.68 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for American Axle & Manufact.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.67 billion and the highest is $1.69 billion. American Axle & Manufact. reported sales of $1.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufact. will report full-year sales of $7.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.25 billion to $7.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.24 billion to $7.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Axle & Manufact..

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.27). American Axle & Manufact. had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AXL has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Axle & Manufact. in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised American Axle & Manufact. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Bank of America raised American Axle & Manufact. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on American Axle & Manufact. from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. American Axle & Manufact. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.70.

Shares of NYSE:AXL opened at $11.70 on Friday. American Axle & Manufact. has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $19.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.12, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

In related news, President Michael K. Simonte acquired 15,000 shares of American Axle & Manufact. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.88 per share, with a total value of $178,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory Deveson acquired 11,725 shares of American Axle & Manufact. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $149,611.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,523 shares in the company, valued at $733,993.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 133,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,388. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,504 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 36,155 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, driveshafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

