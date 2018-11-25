American Century Companies Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,426,125 Zynga Inc (ZNGA)

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,426,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,719,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 36.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,593,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,618,000 after acquiring an additional 16,221,442 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 556.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,593,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,117,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979,924 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 38.1% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 21,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,835,562 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 21.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,256,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559,056 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 69.7% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,241,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Zynga alerts:

Shares of Zynga stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. Zynga Inc has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 116.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.42.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Zynga had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $233.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zynga Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ZNGA shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Zynga in a report on Thursday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Zynga in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays started coverage on Zynga in a report on Thursday, August 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $3.70 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a report on Friday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.85.

In related news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $163,925.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 493,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,948,511.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,277 shares in the company, valued at $784,980.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 572,322 shares of company stock worth $2,159,236 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/american-century-companies-inc-acquires-shares-of-1426125-zynga-inc-znga.html.

Zynga Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems With Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

Featured Article: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.