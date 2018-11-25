American Century Companies Inc. Has $5.35 Million Position in Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,924 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,678 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Wintrust Financial worth $5,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2,558.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 124,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after acquiring an additional 120,211 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

WTFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Wintrust Financial to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, FIG Partners raised Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.82.

Shares of WTFC opened at $75.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87. Wintrust Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $72.17 and a twelve month high of $99.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $347.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.18 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “American Century Companies Inc. Has $5.35 Million Position in Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/american-century-companies-inc-has-5-35-million-position-in-wintrust-financial-corp-wtfc.html.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.