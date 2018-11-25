American Century Companies Inc. Takes Position in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (QINT)

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 62.50% of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
NYSEARCA QINT opened at $36.03 on Friday. American Century Quality Diversified International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.54 and a fifty-two week high of $41.36.
Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for American Century Quality Diversified International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Quality Diversified International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.