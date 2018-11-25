American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 62.50% of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

NYSEARCA QINT opened at $36.03 on Friday. American Century Quality Diversified International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.54 and a fifty-two week high of $41.36.

WARNING: “American Century Companies Inc. Takes Position in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (QINT)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/american-century-companies-inc-takes-position-in-american-century-quality-diversified-international-etf-qint.html.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Quality Diversified International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Quality Diversified International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.