American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) and MedEquities Realty Trust (MRT) Head-To-Head Review

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) and MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE:MRT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

American Homes 4 Rent pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. MedEquities Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.8%. American Homes 4 Rent pays out 19.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MedEquities Realty Trust pays out 73.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Homes 4 Rent and MedEquities Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Homes 4 Rent $960.40 million 6.13 $80.99 million $1.02 19.45 MedEquities Realty Trust $61.10 million 3.72 $20.42 million $1.14 6.26

American Homes 4 Rent has higher revenue and earnings than MedEquities Realty Trust. MedEquities Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Homes 4 Rent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

American Homes 4 Rent has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MedEquities Realty Trust has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for American Homes 4 Rent and MedEquities Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Homes 4 Rent 0 4 7 0 2.64 MedEquities Realty Trust 0 4 4 0 2.50

American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus price target of $23.81, indicating a potential upside of 20.02%. MedEquities Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $10.75, indicating a potential upside of 50.56%. Given MedEquities Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MedEquities Realty Trust is more favorable than American Homes 4 Rent.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.2% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.8% of MedEquities Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 27.8% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of MedEquities Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares American Homes 4 Rent and MedEquities Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Homes 4 Rent 10.70% 1.90% 1.27% MedEquities Realty Trust 19.98% 3.39% 1.97%

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of September 30, 2018, we owned 52,464 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states.

About MedEquities Realty Trust

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE: MRT) is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust that invests in a diversified mix of healthcare properties and healthcare-related real estate debt investments. The Company's management team has extensive industry experience in acquiring, owning, developing, financing, operating, leasing and monetizing many types of healthcare properties and portfolios. MedEquities' strategy is to become an integral capital partner with high-quality and growth-oriented facility-based providers of healthcare services on a nationwide basis, primarily through net-leased real estate investment.

