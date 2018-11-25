American International Group Inc. Acquires 4,592 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK)

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,502 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $15,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Bank of Stockton bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 58.1% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Autodesk news, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.77, for a total value of $149,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 5,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.75, for a total transaction of $783,906.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,009 shares of company stock worth $4,431,583 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $132.69 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.55 and a fifty-two week high of $159.94. The company has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.93, a P/E/G ratio of 113.62 and a beta of 1.97.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The software company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Autodesk had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 3,087.49%. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.63.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

