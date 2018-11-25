American International Group Inc. Buys 5,569 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 132,076 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 5,569 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $15,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 763 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 389.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 832 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $3,280,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total transaction of $1,194,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,265,734.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,750 shares of company stock valued at $12,072,643 in the last three months. 2.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Wedbush set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.68.

Shares of EA stock opened at $82.67 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.42 and a 12-month high of $151.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The game software company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.46. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

