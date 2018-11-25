American International Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,481 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,919 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $46,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 8,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The Ozarks boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The Ozarks now owns 11,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,031,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 11,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $143.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.30 and a 1 year high of $167.72. The firm has a market cap of $106.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The conglomerate reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.13%.

In related news, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $1,944,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,783.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 3,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $590,922.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,670.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. HSBC cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.90.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

