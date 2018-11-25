American National BankShares Inc (AMNB) Stake Lessened by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in American National BankShares were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMNB. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in American National BankShares by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems raised its position in American National BankShares by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 4,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in American National BankShares by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in American National BankShares in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in American National BankShares by 225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. 34.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American National BankShares news, Director Franklin W. Maddux purchased 2,500 shares of American National BankShares stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.40 per share, with a total value of $93,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,034.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 3,698 shares of company stock valued at $137,072 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMNB shares. BidaskClub lowered American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine lowered American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Raymond James raised American National BankShares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised American National BankShares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American National BankShares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NASDAQ AMNB opened at $36.50 on Friday. American National BankShares Inc has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $42.85. The stock has a market cap of $318.08 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). American National BankShares had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $18.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that American National BankShares Inc will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. American National BankShares’s payout ratio is currently 48.31%.

American National BankShares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

